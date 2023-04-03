Fox 4 News reported that Burney reportedly died in her sleep on March 2. She was with her loved ones to celebrate her 25th birthday the next day.

Alysha Burney’s brother confirms her death on social media

Alysha’s brother, Charles Burney, shared a post on his Instagram account on Monday to confirm his sister’s passing.

“I come with great sadness that my little sister Alysha Burney has passed. PLEASE allow our family time to grieve during this time,” Charles wrote.

“It is extremely difficult seeing all of the false narratives trying to defame her legacy and we are ready to take legal action for those continuing to spread false information regarding her passing. We know so many people care about her and will share more information soon but just give us some time and please stop harassing the family ❤️ Her legacy will still live on FOREVER!! LongLiveAlyshaBurney 🕊️♾️” he concluded his message.