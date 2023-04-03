Social media star Alysha Burney, who amassed more than 5 million followers on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, died while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her family. She was 24.
Fox 4 News reported that Burney reportedly died in her sleep on March 2. She was with her loved ones to celebrate her 25th birthday the next day.
Alysha Burney’s brother confirms her death on social media
Alysha’s brother, Charles Burney, shared a post on his Instagram account on Monday to confirm his sister’s passing.
“I come with great sadness that my little sister Alysha Burney has passed. PLEASE allow our family time to grieve during this time,” Charles wrote.
“It is extremely difficult seeing all of the false narratives trying to defame her legacy and we are ready to take legal action for those continuing to spread false information regarding her passing. We know so many people care about her and will share more information soon but just give us some time and please stop harassing the family ❤️ Her legacy will still live on FOREVER!! LongLiveAlyshaBurney 🕊️♾️” he concluded his message.
‘Alysha was very goal-oriented, creative, and passionate about giving back‘
Charles was with Alysha when she passed. He confirmed to Fox 4 News that she died after having an asthma attack while asleep.
Alysha was a Kansas City native who graduated from the University of Central Missouri. She owned a production company that had produced a film and was working on other upcoming projects, per Fox 4 News.
Charles spoke highly of his sister to the news outlet, stating she shared her journey in hopes of inspiring others.
“She was not selfish with her knowledge and was a very open book about her journey. She will always be dearly loved, and her legacy will live on forever,” he told Fox 4 News.
“Alysha was very goal-oriented, creative, and passionate about giving back. She graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Digital Media Production and was working towards her graduate degree,” the outlet reported Charles added.
Rumors circulated online that Alysha’s death was linked to drugs
Charles also had to set the record straight about his sister’s passing after several rumors circulated online about her death being linked to drugs.
“She does not do drugs. She was a self-loving and happy individual who cherished her life and was looking forward to the upcoming year’s plans. She was in Mexico to celebrate her birthday. She was a very classy young woman,” he said, according to Fox 4 News.
“There’s a spread of misinformation online, stating different things based on speculation. These sources lack credibility and should not be believed. My sister did not engage in environments that would lead to such situations,” Charles continued.
Alysha planned to give back to her Kansas City community
Alysha lived in Los Angeles and dreamed of making it big in the entertainment industry and giving back to her Kansas City community.
“Her lifelong goal was to be a writer and a director. Another goal she had was to return to Kansas City, open a production studio, and help other young creatives from Kansas City get to where she was,” Charles said.
The last Instagram post she shared was on March 1 with her brother.
