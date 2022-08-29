As Blavity reported, Amerie released her debut picture book, You Will Do Great Things, in 2023. She’s also penned short stories and runs a successful book club as she continues to forge her own lane in the publishing industry. Fans can now pre-order This Is Not a Ghost Story via William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Amerie is also gearing up for a new album. The forthcoming LP will mark her first since 2009’s Love & War and is set to drop later this year, according to Vibe. She’s been working with producer Troy Taylor, who described Amerie’s voice as “mint condition classic.”