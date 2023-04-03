Lewis shared that she was “laying in bed“ when she had this conversation with herself, stating that the progression of her illness had left her confined to bed for more than eight weeks.

Both Lewis and Sidner may be living with the disease, but their viewpoints on life have drastically changed since their diagnosis. For Lewis, she said her “quality of life was very important to me. … I want to want to be here. So I had to do it a certain way, for me.”

Conversely, Sidner said having breast cancer made her want to choose life every day: “I want to be here. … I want to thrive in a way I have never felt before.”

Black women have a significantly higher mortality rate from breast cancer compared to women of other races. According to the American Cancer Society, “Black women are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer even though their incidence rates are similar to or lower than those of White women.”