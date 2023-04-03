Blavity reported that the WNBA star has secured several brand partnerships since being drafted for the Chicago Sky in April. In early May, she inked a deal with Good American, a well-known jean company co-founded by Khloe Kardashian.

Reese is now the new face of the brand’s Long Inseams Denim Collection, which debuted on May 9. She shared the news X, formerly known as Twitter, with a collage sporting the new looks.

“CHI BARBIE for @goodamerican 💋Shout out to GA for making denim for all the tall barbies! If you’re 5’10 or taller — these jeans are for you!” Reese wrote in the post’s caption.