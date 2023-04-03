The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that doors to the venue opened to attendees around 6 p.m., and the soulful singer was expected to perform at 7 p.m. However, the show’s cancellation was announced by State Farm and Live Nation just minutes before showtime.

“Due to late, unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s ‘An Evening with Anita Baker’ event featuring eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker set to take place at State Farm Arena has been canceled,“ according to an email sent to ticket holders Saturday evening. Those who purchased the tickets will be issued a full refund.