The College Board has started releasing scores for the Advanced Placement exams on Monday. Here’s everything you should know about the rollout and how to find out your score.

What is an AP score?

Advanced Placement (AP) scores are the results of exams taken by students in May 2025. They allow students to earn college credit and potentially skip over certain courses required for their higher education degrees.

AP exams are taken by students each year in May to test their knowledge and skills in first-year college courses. They are scored on a scale from 1 to 5, according to USA Today.

How do you find out your AP score?

The College Board has started releasing AP scores on July 7 at 8 a.m. They will be available on a rolling basis within two weeks. The exact time to access AP scores depends on location and where students live in the U.S.

When their scores are ready to access, students will be notified via email. They can be viewed on their My AP account on the College Board website or on the College Board Score Reporting section.

The College Board recommended students use the same account they used to register and enroll for AP classes to access their results. Creating a new account may cause delays in receiving results, according to NorthJersey.com.