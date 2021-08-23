The new generation of athletes is securing NIL deals in all areas of sports. There’s an uptick in student-athletes inking name, image and likeness deals, which lock in major brand deals. Former University of North Carolina basketball player Armando Bacot is one of the athletes who cashed in significantly with his NIL contract.

Per NIL FN, Bacot signed an Exhibit 10 free-agent deal with the Utah Jazz. The NBA player revealed his NIL earnings during his appearance on the Run Your Race podcast. He told Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson on the podcast that he credited his success to his HBCU.

“$2 million plus — but I’m saying that humbly, though,” Bacot said on the podcast. “But that speaks on a brand of Carolina because if I didn’t go to Carolina, doing deals with Turbo Tax all those people, I go to Carolina so I’m able to.

Bacot played five seasons at UNC and he averaged 14.5 points and 10.1 rebounds in his last year. A college basketball program like UNC’s assisted in Bacot’s dreams and aspirations.

“Like when you go to Carolina, like recruits, everything, you go to Carolina and you handle business, you go out there and play, somewhat be marketable and stuff like that. It pays,” he added. “I can never say a bad word about Carolina everything because I’ve got life-changing money just in college playing basketball. Life-changing money. I’m forever thankful Carolina brand because to be able to make over $2 million, just in college. It’s crazy.”