Yet, Hurricane Helene led to 30 inches of rain in North Carolina — the biggest local flooding in recorded history, according to ABC News. The hurricane impacted Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. Over 30 people died and 600 remain unfound in Buncombe County, where Asheville is located. A total of 120 deaths have been recorded so far, per the Associated Press.

Climate change impacts everywhere

“No place is truly untouched by climate change, anywhere in the world,” Dave Reidmiller, the director of the Gulf of Maine Research Institute’s Climate Center, said in an interview with ABC News.