According to a news release, Rosalind Brewer, Dominique Dawes, Will Packer and Rashaun Williams are the new limited partners. They work in diverse fields, such as corporate business, athletics, entertainment and finance. Brewer has been an associate director on the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation board since 2016 and will continue in that role.

They join other limited partners — Brian Barker, Ron Canakaris, Warrick Dunn, Doug Hertz, Alan Kestenbaum, Edward Mendel and Derek Smith.

Blank shared how the new limited partners will contribute to the ownership group for the Falcons.