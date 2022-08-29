Devan, known by his many social media followers as Baby Dev, has become a phenomenon to watch due to his fascination with numbers.
The two-year-old internet sensation already has a fanbase of 943.7K followers across TikTok and Instagram due to his math skills. His rise began after his parents posted videos of him solving numerous math equations to highlight how much enjoys numbers. The toddler’s ability to quickly answer math equations most people need calculators for has people in awe.
“Happy healthy holidays my lil genius friend 😍😍,” one person said.
“This is incredible but how 😳,” another commented.
“At my age I have to use the calculator first 😭😭🤣🤣 may God bless this little angel 😇 ❤️,” a third admirer wrote.
Baby Dev’s videos began to pick up traction with some going viral due to people having the same reaction as his parents when they first saw him solve math problems: amazed. The public is already deeming him a math prodigy in the comments of videos. His videos even caught the attention of Kelly Clarkson, who was so intrigued that she wanted to interview him and his dad, Duane, on her self-titled talk show.
When Clarkson asked when Baby Dev’s fascination with numbers began, Duane shared that they noticed he took to numbers when they would watch TV, and it was confirmed his son had a passion for numbers after he uttered his first word, which wasn’t “mama” or “dada.”
“At four months old, we started showing Devan numbers and we noticed when we would change the channel on the shows, he would start to cry and when we would change it back, he would stop crying,” he said to Clarkson on a video call with Baby Dev sitting on his lap. “And also his first word was seven and so we thought that was pretty cool.”
He added that when Baby Dev was 1 year old, they “bought him a writing tablet and we’d practice writing numbers from one to 100 by holding his hands and saying it out loud, so soon after that, he was able to write numbers all on his own.”
During their appearance, Clarkson surprised them with $1,000 “just for being rad” by way of her show’s season-long partner Pilot Pen. With how Baby Dev’s parents are nurturing his love for math, there’s no doubt that he has a big future ahead of him. Check out their appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show below: