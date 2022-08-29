When Clarkson asked when Baby Dev’s fascination with numbers began, Duane shared that they noticed he took to numbers when they would watch TV, and it was confirmed his son had a passion for numbers after he uttered his first word, which wasn’t “mama” or “dada.”

“At four months old, we started showing Devan numbers and we noticed when we would change the channel on the shows, he would start to cry and when we would change it back, he would stop crying,” he said to Clarkson on a video call with Baby Dev sitting on his lap. “And also his first word was seven and so we thought that was pretty cool.”