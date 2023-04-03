Bad Bunny is using his platform to criticize the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Puerto Rico, as well as raids being conducted on the island. The artist, who is from Puerto Rico and has long been an advocate for Puerto Rican culture and pride, and has expressed his political affiliation in the past.

Bad Bunny called out ICE on social media

On Tuesday, the artist shared a video of what appears to be an ICE raid during which agents can be seen detaining people on Avenida Pontezuela in Carolina, according to Variety. He simply captioned the video, “ice.”

“Look, those motherf**kers are in these cars, RAV-4s,” he is heard saying in Spanish the clip posted on his Instagram Story. “They’re here in Pontezuela. Sons of b**ches, instead of leaving the people alone and working there.”

Bad Bunny acude a sus redes sociales para denunciar posible intervención de ICE con inmigrantes en PR.



“Se tiraron aquí en la Pontezuela. Hijos de ___… En vez de dejar a esa gente tranquila trabajando ahí.”



El vídeo aparece en los stories de Instagram de @badbunnypr pic.twitter.com/fc10rSkfqz — Milly Méndez (@MillyMendezpr) June 17, 2025

Bad Bunny isn’t the only artist to call out raids conducted by ICE. Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Joe Armstrong, Finneas, The Game and Kehlani are among those who used their platform to criticize the large-scale arrests, detainment and deportation of immigrants across the country.

ICE raids are being subjected to increasing criticism

ICE raids have been conducted in several cities across the U.S. It had led to several protests organized in Los Angeles and New York City to call out these actions taken by the federal government.

An ICE investigator estimated there are 20,000 immigrants living without legal status in Puerto Rico, Variety reported. Nearly 500 immigrant arrests have been made since Donald Trump’s second term.