Bad Bunny is showing off a lot more than his Calvins in the spring 2025 campaign for Calvin Klein’s new icon cotton stretch underwear.

The campaign, which was unveiled Tuesday on the Calvin Klein website, features the musical artist, whose song “EoO” is the campaign’s soundtrack, in black and white briefs and a white tank top, posing in front of a three-mirrored backdrop and showcasing his many tattoos.

Bad Bunny says the campaign ‘has been in the works for some time now’

In a statement, Bad Bunny said the campaign, which will also see the fashion brand share additional content on its social media platforms and “high-impact” out-of-home placements, has been in development for a while.

“This has been in the works for some time now, seeing it finally come to life has been gratifying,” he said. “I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this brand’s iconic campaign, and getting to shoot it in Puerto Rico made it that much more special and genuine.”

In an interview with GQ, Bad Bunny opened up about prepping for the Mario Sorrenti-shot campaign.

“I had a whole routine focused on my physique and getting into the best shape for this campaign,” he told the outlet. “I was eating super clean and training as much as possible.”

Fans can’t get enough of the campaign

Fans of the campaign have not been shy about their adoration on social media.

“I’ve watched that Bad Bunny Calvin Klein promo like 20 times already,” one tweeted.

“Bad Bunny Calvin Klein photos just derailed the rest of my work day…,” another added with a meme GIF.

One viewer retweeted the photos from a Bad Bunny fan account and wrote, “Bad Bunny is exactly the vixen he thinks he is. 😮‍💨”

Others decided words weren’t necessary to express their appreciation of the new campaign, with another fan account tweeting a meme image of Miranda Cosgrove slapping on the left and one of Bad Bunny’s campaign photos on the right.