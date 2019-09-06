Keegan-Michael Key, the co-creator of Key & Peele, previously appeared on The Tonight Show and talked about how Obama helped him with his impersonation skills.

“I was telling him a story about impersonating him, about the fact that I was impersonating him to Ethel Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy’s wife, and her kids put me up to it,” Key said on The Tonight Show. “I got to relay that story to him and tell him that I was doing this impersonation, and he was giggling and laughing at the story. And then at the end, he goes, ‘You know, my register’s a little bit lower than what you’re doing.’ Duly noted, sir. Thank you.”