After watching her sister suffer from misdiagnosed scalp conditions and experiencing her own battle with hair loss due to COVID-19, Shaina Rainford saw a need for natural products that stimulated hair growth as well as nourished it.

In 2020, she launched Bask & Lather Co., which offers various products for hair growth, scalp stimulation and overall health.

Bask & Lather Co. also expanded their offerings to beard growth and care products for men and serums for eyelash and eyebrow growth.

The brand’s ability to incorporate user-generated content and impressive influencer relationships lead to an impressive social media following, putting Bask & Lather Co. on the radar for consumers looking for products to care for their crowns. The demand also landed the brand on the shelves of several beauty supply stores nationwide.

In 2023, Rainford took the brand over to TikTok and saw an instant boost. In less than a year, Bask & Lather Co. has racked up nearly 260,000 followers and a whopping 5.7 million likes — 25% of all her sales are directly from TikTok Shop.

Blavity recently spoke with Rainford about how TikTok helped her fill a void for natural hair care in a digital space.