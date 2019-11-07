Did Drake turn lemons into lemonade with “BBL Drizzy”?

According to Variety, the Canadian rapper made a memorable appearance on Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything,” a track from her new mixtape In Sexyy We Trust. Drake raps over Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” beat, which the producer shared online and offered a free beat to whoever dropped the best verse.

“Me and the surgeon got history/ I changed a lot of girls’ lives for real, they need a new body, they hittin’ me,” Drake raps as the beat transitions to “BBL Drizzy.”

He continues, “BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it/ The last one drunk, he did it for free ’cause I sent over so many passports for him, for real.”

The move may be a nod to Drake’s past public issues with Metro, who included Lamar in a diss track against the rapper, “Like That,” in March.

Rick Ross coined the term “BBL Drizzy” and accused Drake of undergoing cosmetic surgery. Metro capitalized on it and dropped his beat, which samples King Willonius’s AI track of the same name, on Soundcloud earlier this month. Amid Drake’s tete-a-tete with Lamar, the “Swimming Pools” MC mentioned Sexyy Red on “Euphoria,” rapping, “When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad bitches.”

Lamar and Drake didn’t hold back a few weekends ago, releasing songs that made severe accusations and threw some serious shade. Things simmered down after Drake dropped “The Heart Pt. 6,” where the rapper expressed growing tired of their battle.

“I’m not gonna lie, this s**t was some, some good exercise, like It’s good to get out, get the pen working,” he said in the song’s outro.

Things between Drake and K.Dot seem calm now, and Metro has yet to respond to Drake’s “U My Everything” feature.