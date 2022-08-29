Drake is weird. This conclusion isn’t based on his recent NSFW video leak or the ability to pop up with a new persona for every album; it’s based on his skewed contempt for women, particularly Black women. This time, his latest display of disdain was offering misguided support for fellow Canadian artist Tory Lanez.

In August 2023, Lanez was found guilty of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot during an altercation the two had in the summer of 2020. The controversial trial was met with much scrutiny. The public questioned the credibility of all involved, including Megan as the case’s victim. However, the rapper’s fate was sealed with the 10-year bid.

While whispers of support for Lanez still circulate on social media, Drake is taking it upon himself to be the loudest of the bunch. In the early hours of Feb. 26, the rapper posted an Instagram story with an image of Lanez captioned “3 You.” As expected, Drake received backlash for his call to “free” Lanez.

One X user posted, “Men that bond over dislike of someone else always been weird to me. Especially when it’s dislike of a woman. Drake and Tory used to diss each other on songs. Now it’s ‘free my dawg.'”

Another user said, “I swear I don’t be lying to yall. Drake is a very specific and very blatant misogynist and his ‘Free Tory Lanez’ post is only further proof of where he is and may have always been.”

And one user plainly stated, “Drake is really a loser.”