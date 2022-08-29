6lack, Daniel Caesar, Omar Apollo, Clairo, 070 Shake, Faye Webster and others will headline a concert benefitting humanitarian efforts in Gaza and Sudan. The Artists for Aid show is set for Jan. 4 at Newark Symphony Hall in New Jersey.

Sudanese-Canadian music artist Mustafa the Poet curated the concert, and the proceeds will go to Human Concern International. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

According to its website, the organization raises funds for humanitarian aid in Sudan, Gaza, and other initiatives. Nick Hakim, Ramy Youssef, Charlotte Day Wilson, Mohammed El-Kurd and Mustafa himself will take the stage at the benefit, Variety reported. The artist announced the benefit concert on his Instagram, detailing the event’s purpose.

“We worked tirelessly to bring this to you, but our fatigue is not even a splinter of what we’ll be singing for,” part of his caption read.

Mustafa stated that he had visited both his “homelands” of Sudan and Palestine within the last few years to connect with the artist community and youth organizers. However, he described the recent turmoil has led to the disintegration of his hopes.

“The violence in both nations seized the dream,” he continued. “Here it is revived for me in someway. The intention remains, on this evening we give our voices to make room for theirs. I want to thank each artist performing from the deepest part of me, for your time and effort. None of you hesitated when asked. We’ll remember.”