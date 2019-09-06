A Las Vegas entertainment company is sending a cease and desist letter to Beyoncé after taking issue with the singer’s visual interlude created for her Cowboy Carter tour. In the visual interlude, Beyoncé towers over Las Vegas like a giant and walks across the city’s iconic sites before crouching down to pick up the popular venue known as the Sphere. Sphere Entertainment Group has now ordered Beyoncé to stop depicting the Sphere during her tour.

Why did Sphere Entertainment Group issue a cease and desist letter to Beyoncé?

Many of Beyoncé’s supporters are taking to social media to slam Sphere Entertainment Group CEO James Dolan, saying that he remains bitter after the singer declined to perform at the venue during her Cowboy Carter tour.

“Imagine being mad that you can’t get Beyoncé so you sue her company for picking up a sphere,” one person wrote on X. “EMBARRASSING!”

Imagine being mad that you can’t get Beyoncé so you sue her company for picking up a sphere



EMBARRASSING! pic.twitter.com/CSE9K5KCtw — ★ I SAW MUVA TWICE ★ (@Asmr_Unique) May 3, 2025

However, Sphere Entertainment Group said in a statement that Beyoncé needed to get permission to depict the Sphere.

“(Sphere Entertainment Group) is sure that multiple aspects of the interlude video, including other brands, clips and music, were duly cleared by the tour with rights permissions from the rights holders whose works were used in the video, as is common practice,” the company stated, per The Daily Beast. “SEG, however, was never asked, and the prominent appearance and manipulation of SEG’s Sphere venue in the video is unauthorized.”

What is the order Sphere Entertainment Group is giving to Beyoncé?

The company has addressed the letter to Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s production company, telling the Grammy-winning artist to stop using the brief clip from her concert, which she already held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Beyoncé is also told to “refrain from using this imagery on any merchandise, promotional or marketing materials, or in tour movies, etc.,” Billboard reported.

“Should you fail to do so, SEG reserves all rights to take further action as SEG deems appropriate without notice to you,” the company stated.

After declining to perform at the Sphere for her Cowboy Carter tour, Beyoncé decided to instead play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 25 and 26. Beyoncé has not yet commented on the cease and desist letter.