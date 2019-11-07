BeyHive members who love whisky are in luck. Beyoncé has partnered with Moët Hennessy to launch SirDavis.

According to a news release, the drink’s unique formula is set to revolutionize the American whisky market while paying homage to the Houston native’s paternal grandfather, Davis Hogue.

“I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” she said in a statement received by Blavity. “When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy. In partnering with Moët Hennessy, we have crafted a delicious American whisky that respects tradition but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category. You can taste it better than I could ever tell you — welcome, SirDavis.”

Who is Sir Davis?

SirDavis is named in honor of Davis Hogue, Beyoncé’s paternal great-grandfather, who was a farmer and a moonshiner in the American South during Prohibition. He stashed whisky bottles in the empty knots of cedar trees for friends and kin to find and enjoy. pic.twitter.com/IyZRZM3amc — COWBOY CARTER Updates 𐚁 ⭑ (@B7Album) August 20, 2024

Hogue was a farmer and a moonshine maker in the South during Prohibition. To evade authorities, he hid whisky bottles in cedar trees’ empty knots for friends and family to discover and enjoy.

“SirDavis is not only a revelatory and exceptional American Whisky, which we are very proud of. It is also a testament of the unwavering dedication to craftsmanship, heritage and innovation shared by LVMH and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter,” LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault said of subsidiary Moët Hennessy’s partnership with the superstar.

Moët Hennessy called on Dr. Bill Lumsden, a well-respected distiller, to spearhead SirDavis’ formula. He’s the brainchild behind the whisky’s rare formula, which includes 51% rye and 49% malted barley that establish its American rye-leaning flavor profile. Lumsden takes those ingredients and treats them using traditional whisky-making techniques to ensure a luxurious mouthfeel and texture beloved in Japanese and Scotch whiskies, maintaining tastes typically associated with classic American rye.

“With SirDavis, we looked to challenge the category norms and offer something new in the space,” Lumsden noted. “The distinctive grain selection and unusual secondary maturation in sherry casks helped us achieve a signature profile completely unique to SirDavis, one of bold sophistication.”

SirDavis is already expert-approved. The drink was anonymously submitted to several spirits competitions before its launch, winning Best In Class for American Whiskey at the 2023 SIP Awards, beating over 100 other entries.

The brand is headquartered in Houston and is Moët Hennessy’s first developed entirely in the United States.

SirDavis sells for $89 and is available for pre-order at sirdavis.com. The drink will be available in stores across the U.S., in select airports, and in stores in London, Paris and Tokyo in September.