When viewers first met Ashley Darby on The Real Housewives of Potomac, she made history as the youngest cast member on any franchise. Her first few seasons displayed unprecedented vulnerability, with her opening up about the power struggle within her marriage to a man 29 years her senior and the complexities being married to a man of wealth brought to her family that didn’t come from similar means. She also fought against rumors related to her now ex, Michael Darby’s, sexuality. Fast-forward to now, Ashley is single, raising her two boys, focusing on rediscovering and refining who she is, and not nearly as “messy” as she’s been perceived to be in the past.

As Ashley settles into a new chapter of peace, the same can’t be said for her co-stars. Season 9 marked a new territory of subject matter for the ladies of Potomac. Karen Huger’s second DUI took center stage alongside Mia Thornton’s paternity scandal and love triangle orbiting around the group. Topics like this were foreign to the Potomac audience and most of its co-stars. Huger has since been found guilty of the DUI with damaging bodycam footage released to the public, showing anything but the etiquette standards she preached in earlier seasons. And more lies are being exposed about Thornton’s storyline.

The Season 9 reunion promises to answer it all. But Huger is noticeably absent, marking the first time a housewife has missed a reunion as she entered a treatment center to address her issues. In a recent chat with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, Ashley gave her take on all the hot topics from the season and where the show goes from here.