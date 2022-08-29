Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter has caused a surge in the Black community’s demand for Western wear, and Black-owned businesses are also profiting tremendously.
The superstar’s cowboy-inspired fits are inspiring more people, especially Black country music fans to confidently express themselves through fashion.
In addition, more Black country artists are getting their rightful recognition and praise following more exposure from the collaborations Beyoncé did with Willie Jones, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell and country music pioneer Linda Martell on Cowboy Carter.
“Beyoncé gives us a script of country that celebrates its iconicity while not marring it in that symbolism, which is much more alienating for many of the population who associate it with, say, hate rather than heritage,” Cornell University Africana studies professor Riché Richardson told NBC News.
The number of cowboy boots purchased since Queen Bey’s new music dropped increased by 20% within the first week of the album, according to Circana, a data-driven insights firm, reported NBC News.
“Western is one of those trends that never goes away, but its popularity ebbs and flows,” Beth Goldstein, Circana’s footwear and accessories analyst, told the outlet.
It’s similar to the increase in silver and chrome clothing many fans purchased during Beyoncé’s Renaissance era.
Philomina Kane, the founder of the clothing brand KIN Apparel, and her team decided to do a fake launch promoting satin-lined cowboy hats as a joke on April Fools. The company teased followers on its Instagram.
“We. Don’t. Rest.🤠 SATIN LINED COWBOY HATS ARE HERE! Link in Bio,” the caption of the post reads. “Comment NEED to get the link sent straight to your dms! This ain’t Texas but these hats will make you say ‘yee-haw!’ Inspired by the latest country sounds, our cowboy hats exude western charm and protect your hair from frizz, breakage, and dryness. Grab yours before we sell out! Link in bio 🤠.”
With more Black consumers wanting to support Black-owned businesses and companies selling Western wear at this time, the fashion designer got an unexpected outpour of support from people who believed the rollout was real. After 2,400 people signed up through the link the caption directed them to, Kane felt overwhelmed and “kind of scared,” per NBC News. As her follow-up post caption read, “We joked our way into production 😅🤠.”
The entrepreneur and her team are now hustling to ensure their limited edition cowboy hat can be available to purchase next month.
“I went on Amazon to buy some cowboy hats, just to see the construction. None of them fit my head,” the Princeton University alumna shared with NBC News. “And I was like, ‘OK, if I’m having this problem, then a lot of people are too.’”
In 2022, designer Genia Moses gained visibility when she went viral on TikTok after she uploaded a video in which she claimed to be the first Black woman-owned boot store in America. There was an interest in what she was doing as her comment section was filled with over 2,000 comments from the social media platform’s users.
@bestwesternbootceo
First Black woman owned Boot Company in Byram MS #blacktiktok #blackownedbusiness #womanownedbusiness #mississippi #byramms #westernboots #cowboy #cowgirl #trailride #fyp
Nearly two years later, the owner of MCD Boots in Byram, Mississippi is reaping the rewards of this influx of fascination with classic Western boots as her sales have skyrocketed 20% in the last couple of months. The business has been booming since new customers locally and nationwide continue to come across her shop.
“It used to be where people would talk about you for being country; now everybody wants to be country,” Moses explained to NBC News. “We have people that want to support Black-owned because they know we’re deprived of resources and revenue.”
With COWBOY CARTER bringing the topic of diversity and inclusion to the forefront of the genre, a more inclusive market was created and is growing.
“Beyoncé shows us that anything is possible,” Kane said per NBC News. “She’s an inspiration but also like a motivator as well.”