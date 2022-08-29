In addition, more Black country artists are getting their rightful recognition and praise following more exposure from the collaborations Beyoncé did with Willie Jones, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell and country music pioneer Linda Martell on Cowboy Carter.

“Beyoncé gives us a script of country that celebrates its iconicity while not marring it in that symbolism, which is much more alienating for many of the population who associate it with, say, hate rather than heritage,” Cornell University Africana studies professor Riché Richardson told NBC News.