Is there some feud going on between Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter collaborators?
Willie Jones is calling out Shaboozey for solely having white people in a video supporting for his breakthrough hit, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”
Recently, Shaboozey hit a new career high when “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, moving Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” to the No. 2 spot, according to Entertainment Weekly. This moment was a win for inclusion in the genre because, for the first time in history, “two Black artists have led the chart in back to back weeks since the chart became an all-encompassing genre ranking in 1958” reported Billboard.
The Nigerian American and Virginia native decided to release a visualizer to accompany the hit song three weeks ago. Since the visual dropped, it’s gotten over 8 million views so far. The video is the “Let It Burn” singer facing the camera singing in front of a building that has the word “SALOON” on it. Behind him are four white people, three men and a woman, hanging around an old blue Ford truck. While the entertainer is performing, they’re dancing, drinking beer and clowning around.
It is important to note that the video released is for a visualizer, not an official, narrative music video.
After Jones caught wind of the video, he wasn’t a fan of the casting choices for extras since people of color weren’t included.
So, he decided to share his congratulations and thoughts about it in a comment on Instagram: “Congrats but I hope the YTS + the bee hive gone support me like they doing shaboozey lol cause yall seen all them in his video? Wasn’t not one 🤎 my boy was looking like a fly in a milk bowl 🪰 lol congrats though brother 👖 #cowboysliveforever.”
Congrats to @ShaboozeysJeans on the number one but the off the porch is wack as hell… love the song tho pic.twitter.com/LXv1Zrsd0l
— Willie Jones (@WillieJones) May 2, 2024
Shaboozey responded to the criticism, saying, “You wanna do this here???? 🤔😂.”
In another comment, he wrote, “Shid you never pick up the phone you up now …”
Shaboozey posted a video on X in which he simply formed the shape of a heart with his hands — implying how he wants to bask in this groundbreaking moment.
“Fr It’s all love! I’m having a moment rn never though would happen in my career. I just wanna enjoy it with peace and love,” he captioned the clip.
Fr It’s all love! I’m having a moment rn never though would happen in my career. I just wanna enjoy it with peace and love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O4avH5xfEf
— Shaboozey (@ShaboozeysJeans) May 2, 2024
Although they both have loyal fanbases, Jones and Shaboozey gained more attention following the release of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter. Her project caused a much-needed conversation about diversity in Country music, so it’s no surprise that this type of dialogue is ongoing.
Fans on Twitter have been weighing in as well, with many hoping that the two can come together once again. The comments have surprised fans as well, as the two were hanging with each other (as well as their fellow Cowboy Carter collaborator Tanner Adell) at Stagecoach Festival.
