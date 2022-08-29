Although they both have loyal fanbases, Jones and Shaboozey gained more attention following the release of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter. Her project caused a much-needed conversation about diversity in Country music, so it’s no surprise that this type of dialogue is ongoing.

Fans on Twitter have been weighing in as well, with many hoping that the two can come together once again. The comments have surprised fans as well, as the two were hanging with each other (as well as their fellow Cowboy Carter collaborator Tanner Adell) at Stagecoach Festival.

We love to see it (on Beyoncé’s internet)! Black excellence in country music Tanner Adell (@tanneradell), Shaboozey (@ShaboozeysJeans) & @WillieJones at @Stagecoach Festival Of course Willie Jones is singing some Sexyy Red ✨👏🏾✨👏🏾✨👏🏾🤣 https://t.co/EK6HKYHOPh pic.twitter.com/zZKFM20jp5 — MELKNEE.ETH/LENS (Melanie) (@Melknee) April 28, 2024

When yall said Willie and Shaboozey were beefing I thought yall meant Willie Nelson. LMAO. I was about to say that man is 100 years old, his only beef should be with God 🤣🤣🤣 — Desert Eagle Dre 🦅 (@DreIsKenny) May 2, 2024

I don't like this Willie Jones and Shaboozey thing. Y'all in a genre where yall got bigger fish to fry, you couldn't just pick up the phone? Damn. — HealthTee 🦋 (@nonpareilTEE) May 3, 2024

Willie Jones and Shaboozey need to rap up whatever beef they supposedly have going on. — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 ⚡️ (@MJFINESSELOVER) May 2, 2024