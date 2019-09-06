In a statement on Sunday, the Howard University School praised Garvey as “the first national hero of Jamaica and leader of the U.S. Back to Africa political movement of the 1920s.”

BREAKING: Civil rights leader Marcus Mosiah Garvey Jr. has officially been posthumously pardoned, and Howard University School of Law professors and students had a hand in this effort. For 15 years, Prof. Justin Hansford worked with Garvey’s son to secure this historic… pic.twitter.com/qeWyFmMyGI — Howard University (@HowardU) January 19, 2025

“Garvey founded the United Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League (UNIA) to promote unity and pride amongst all Black people across the globe,” the school stated.

The Harvard School Of Law also highlighted the effort of Howard University professor Justin Hansford, who worked with Garvey’s son, Julius Garvey, Ph.D., for the past 15 years to ensure the pardon.

According to the school, Garvey “was convicted on one count mail fraud in 1923 as president of the shipping and passenger company the Black Star Line, for using the mail to defraud someone into buying stock in the company.”

“He received the maximum punishment under the law, five years imprisonment and a $1,000 fine,” the Howard University School stated.