Although polls show Biden ahead in the race against Donald Trump, securing the vote of young voters is crucial. Eight million more Gen Zers will be of voting age in 2024. According to Harvard, a decline in voting intention can be seen across all demographics of young Americans. However, this trend is especially noticeable among young Black and Hispanic Americans. In the Fall of 2019, 50% of young Black Americans intended to vote. That number decreased to 38% in Fall 2023.

Some experts believe that the stance taken by the White House on the Israel-Palestine conflict is to blame. The United States recently vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

“President Biden went above and beyond in not only supporting Israel but ignoring the suffering of the Palestinian people, Edward Ahmed Mitchell, the national deputy executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, told theGrio.

This creates a “risk” that could turn off young Black voters from voting for Biden.