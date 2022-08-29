Full Circle Brewing Co., based in Fresno, is the largest Black-owned production brewery in the nation. Ingelwood’s Crowns & Hops Brewing Co.’s advocation for more inclusion of people of color in the craft beer field caught the attention of many and forged great relationships with brands.

“This strategic alliance leverages the strength of our infrastructures and distributor networks to bring our unique brands to retail shelves around the world,” Arthur Moye, CEO and founder of Full Circle Brewing Co., told Black Business. “Together we are better positioned to maximize growth and bring more consumers craft beverages with an aspirational, relevant connection to Black culture.”