Black Climate Week is celebrating its fifth annual event from Feb. 17 to 23, highlighting the importance of Black leadership in the fight against climate change. Designed to showcase Black-led climate solutions, the initiative aims to inspire public recognition and support for grassroots efforts nationwide.

Last year’s Black Climate Week reached nearly 150 million people through widespread participation. This year, the event includes online engagement while nonprofits across the South and in Newark, New Jersey, are hosting in-person activities.

Why Black Communities Are on the Frontlines of Climate Change

Climate change disproportionately affects Black communities. According to a press release, if the planet warms by 2°C, Black people are 40% more likely than other groups to live in areas particularly vulnerable to rising temperatures. For example, 68% of Black Americans live within 30 miles of a coal-fired power plant, exposing them to harmful pollutants.

“Five years into Black Climate Week, it’s powerful to see that more cities, organizations, and movements are uplifting Black leadership in the fight for climate justice,” said Gloria Walton, CEO & president of The Solutions Project. “This campaign is more critical than ever—especially as the federal government threatens to cut vital services for workers, seniors, and children, and funding for frontline communities. Black Climate Week isn’t just a celebration; it’s a call to action. The solutions we need are already here and underway, grounded in communities, rooted in generations of wisdom, resilience, and innovation. Now, let’s resource them!”

The Solutions Project: Investing in Grassroots Climate Action

The Solutions Project, a nonprofit organization supporting climate justice initiatives led by frontline communities, has invested $42 million in grassroots climate organizations. Many of these groups are led by women of color, who often struggle to secure philanthropic funding despite their critical contributions. The organization has also backed groups that have secured 53 climate policy wins, contributing to carbon reduction efforts and unlocking $350 billion in public funding for climate solutions.

“Black Climate Week is about uplifting, investing in, and protecting Black-led climate solutions that not only safeguard our communities but also build a stronger, more just future for everyone,” said Ena Coleman, lead organizer for Black Climate Week. “These solutions—like community-owned energy, climate disaster-resilient infrastructure, and affordable green housing—are already transforming lives. But recognition isn’t enough. It’s time for action and investment at the scale this moment demands. The frontline isn’t waiting, and neither should we.”

Honoring Black Climate Leaders and Advocates

This year’s Black Climate Week will recognize several Black pioneers in climate justice, including Naomi Davis of Blacks in Green, GASP—an environmental advocacy group based in Birmingham, Alabama—and Black Voters Matter.

The Solutions Project also released a video featuring board member Don Cheadle and other Black climate leaders, underscoring the importance of Black communities engaging in climate action. The video highlights the tangible benefits of these efforts, from lower utility bills to climate-resilient housing and stronger environmental policies that protect future generations.

Some upcoming Black Climate Week events include a celebration in Newark on Feb. 22; screenings of Underwater Projects, a multi-media project that follows local leaders fight for climate change, in New Orleans and Washington D.C.; a GASP-lead nature walk, and more.