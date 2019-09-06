Dr. Cameisha Clark, who served as dean of the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, was identified as the woman killed by a gunman in Inglewood, California, on Friday. Clark was in her office on campus when the gunman entered the building and opened fire, striking the 35-year-old educator and her receptionist, who has not been identified, per KTLA 5. While Clark died after she was taken to the hospital, the receptionist remains in stable condition.

Who is the suspect arrested for killing Cameisha Clark at Spartan College?

Police have identified 40-year-old Jesse Figueroa as the suspect in the Spartan College shooting. Figueroa fled the scene after the shooting, according to police, but he was later found in a neighborhood. The suspect, who worked as a security guard at Spartan College, is charged with one felony count of murder, one felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of possession of a firearm with prior violent convictions, and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon with prior convictions. Police haven’t yet identified the motive for the shooting.

How are loved ones remembering Cameisha Clark after she died in the shooting at Spartan College?

Friends and family are remembering Clark as a compassionate woman who loved to help students.

“We are beyond devastated,” Clark’s family said in a statement, per KTLA 5. “Cameisha’s life was taken from us far too soon, in an act of senseless violence that no woman should ever have to endure. She was an amazing person who didn’t deserve this. She was living her best life, doing the work she loved.”

The Atlanta native earned her bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and doctorate in education from Clark Atlanta University.

District Attorney Hochman is vowing to find justice for Clark.

“Any student, faculty member or employee should feel safe and secure going to school,” Hochman said, per ABC 7. “This horrific act of gun violence has shaken Spartan College and our entire community. We will file all appropriate gun enhancements in this case and send a clear message to criminals that violence will not be tolerated in Los Angeles County.”