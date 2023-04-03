Tufts University and the University of Virginia have also shared a decrease in Black students who enrolled as freshmen. Some administrators believe it’s a result of the Supreme Court ruling.

“As a consequence of the Supreme Court’s decision, the incoming class is not as racially diverse as recent classes have been,” Matthew L. McGann, the admissions dean at Amherst College’s admissions, told The New York Times, per Black Entreprise. “Other institutions have seen a similar impact, and all colleges and universities are evaluating the outcomes of this first admission cycle under the new legal standard.”