Black horror films have centered our communities and imaginations for years, making us feel seen and inspired. For years, strong Black lead actors and actresses have played roles in fantasy and science fiction stories. And despite the attempt made by the industry to box us in as actors and as people, horror films continue to be a platform through which Black expression shines while pushing the limits. It is just another space for us to take up room and look good while doing it; horror films are exactly that. Here are eight Black horror films to watch for Halloween.

TriStar / Getty Images

‘Candyman’ (1992)

When a grad student’s research on an urban legend in Chicago turns into the summons of an African-American artist and son of a slave’s ghost, chaos ensues. Candyman is a complex folklore story about race and oppression. The college student, Hellen Lyle, discovers that the artist and son of a slave was murdered. It was the discovery of his relationship with a wealthy white man’s daughter that led to his death. Longtime actor Tony Todd plays the lead role in this film that’s a must-watch during the Halloween season.

Where can you watch? Amazon Prime Video

‘Tales from the Hood’ (1995)

Another tale of race and oppression, Tales From the Hood combines four stories based on issues impacting the Black community during the 1990s. Spike Lee executive produced this film, which sheds light on police violence and systemic racism. The lead actors are played by two veteran actors: Clarence Williams as Mr. Simms and Joe Torry as Stack.

Where can you watch? Amazon Prime Video

‘Vampire In Brooklyn’ (1995)

To preserve his life, Caribbean vampire Maximillian (played by Eddie Murphy) must find a mate. He is the only survivor from a race of vampires and is in pursuit of a woman who allegedly birthed a vampire father’s child. The woman who was alleged to have birthed the half-vampire baby is the mother of Rita (played by Angela Bassett). Rita, who is unaware of her vampire heritage, has dreams she can’t understand, also sparked by her mother’s death in an asylum. Max plans to win Rita over despite her relationship with someone else. Rita’s choice determines the outcome of their shared destiny.

Where can you watch? Pluto TV

‘Blade’ (1998)

Combining the storytelling of a superhero movie and a horror film, Blade tells the story of a human born with vampire strength. In the film, vampire powers are the result of his mother being beaten while he was in the womb. Blade (played by Wesley Snipes) then goes on to use his powers for good. He makes several attempts to protect humanity from itself and reduce crime. This must-watch, Black horror film also combines fantasy with a bit of science fiction for an action-packed and Blackity-Black good time.

Where can you watch? Amazon Prime Video

‘Bones’ (2001)

In this 2000s horror film starring Snoop Dogg as Jimmy Bones, a ghost returns to his old neighborhood after 20 years. Inspired by his pursuit of revenge, Bones makes plans to set some records straight. A more modern take on the Blaxploitation film style, it also stars another icon: Pam Grier. Since its release, it’s become a cult classic.

Where can you watch? Amazon Prime Video

‘Get Out’ (2017)

Jordan Peele’s release of Get Out sent chills throughout the horror-film-lover community, particularly with Black horror-film lovers. Considered a master of his craft, Peele tells the story of Chris Washington (played by Daniel Kaluuya). The film explores race relations in what’s presented as a more liberal America. The system maintained by his girlfriend’s family, along with their plans for him, are downright sinister. Get Out was also Peele’s directorial debut, offering moments of jumping scariness for the viewer and an overall celebration by fans of his work.

Where can you watch? Amazon Prime Video

‘Us’ (2019)

Another Peele production, Us garnered a range of breakdowns as to what the film actually explored. The lead actors, played by Black Panther’s Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, are husband and wife, navigating attacks by a family that looks just like their own. Adelaide and Gabe are stalked by this other family whose aim is to take their place and live above ground. (Their world remains tucked away underground.)

Where can you watch? Amazon Prime Video

‘Nope’ (2022)

This psychological thriller starring Kaluuya as OJ and Keke Palmer as Emerald tells the story of siblings sticking together as a means of survival. The two share a family home in a small Californian town. There, a mystical being in the sky wreaks havoc on their community. Perceived as an alien force, they try to defeat the being while another member of the community channels the being for the purposes of becoming a local attraction. Unbeknownst to those in attendance, until the near end, death is on the other side of any engagement with this sky being.

Where can you watch? Starz

Hope your Halloween season is full of your favorite Black horror films. In case you haven’t seen any of the ones mentioned above, be sure to report back after you watch them.