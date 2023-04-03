WCMH reported that Ohio native Douglas Buckley ran a coffee shop for six years in Tanzania through faith-based humanitarian work. Upon returning to his hometown, he found inspiration to launch the business, Black Kahawa Coffee, driven by his desire to share the flavors of East Africa with his community.

“Being African American and also being biracial, and wanting to celebrate the coffee’s East African origin story, I felt like it was something that was timely,” Buckley explained to the outlet. “This was like in 2018, this period of time where I was watching from Tanzania what I call kind of this racial awakening that was going on in our culture. I saw there was a need to, a great opportunity to focus on coffee’s East African origin.”