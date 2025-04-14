Black-owned advertising agencies are reshaping the industry from the inside out, using creativity as a form of resistance, visibility, and power. What sets these agencies apart isn’t just their creative talent; it’s the personal connection they have to the communities they’re speaking to. From launching culture-shifting campaigns to holding brands accountable for hollow diversity pledges, these firms are rewriting the rules of who gets heard — and how. In an industry that has long sidelined Black voices, these agencies are making sure those voices lead.

Here’s a curated list of Black-owned advertising agencies across the U.S. that are pushing the conversation — and the culture — forward.

Agencies With Offices In Multiple States

Carol H. Williams Advertising — Oakland, CA, San Francisco, CA, Chicago, IL, New York, NY, and Washington D.C.

Founded by Carol H. Williams, this agency is the longest-running independent multicultural marketing firm in the country. Specializing in creating culturally relevant campaigns, the agency offers services in digital, social, PR, event planning, and film, serving clients like Allstate, Disney, and Google.

BEMA (Black Empowered Marketing Agency) — Nationwide

Black Empowered Marketing Agency is a nationwide advertising and marketing agency that offers affordable digital marketing solutions tailored for Black-owned businesses. Their 7-phase digital marketing system includes SEO, email marketing, social media management, and more to drive business growth.

Alabama

Dawn & Co. – Birmingham, AL

Founded by Kayla Dawn Gladney, Dawn & Co. is a digital marketing agency that specializes in storytelling for service-based businesses. With a background in film production and African American studies, Kayla combines technical skills with a deep understanding of cultural narratives to help Black-owned businesses and organizations amplify their voices through digital strategy, social media management, website design, and content creation.

Agency 54 (The Lewis Group) – Birmingham, AL

Established in 1954 by Dr. Jesse J. Lewis Sr., Agency 54 is America’s first Black-owned public relations firm. Born out of the Birmingham Civil Rights movement, the agency played a pivotal role in launching Coca-Cola’s first successful marketing campaign targeting African Americans. Today, Agency 54 continues to offer services in PR, marketing, public affairs, and creative solutions, maintaining its legacy of advocating for diversity and inclusion in advertising.

Arkansas

Day Dream Design Firm – Central Arkansas

Day Dream Design Firm is a Black woman-owned creative agency that provides holistic brand development and management services. The firm specializes in assisting authors, podcasters, and public speakers with scaling their businesses through streamlined marketing systems and strong brand presence strategies.

California

Pop’N Creative – Los Angeles, CA

Pop’N Creative is a Black-owned, women-led multicultural marketing agency that excels in creative production. Their expertise includes experiential activations, digital and social content creation, video production, and influencer campaigns, all aimed at crafting compelling narratives that resonate with diverse audiences.

LAGRANT Communications – Los Angeles, CA

With over 30 years of experience, LAGRANT Communications is a full-service, minority-owned integrated marketing communications agency. They specialize in reaching African American, Hispanic, and LGBTQIA+ markets, offering services in public relations, advertising, and marketing for corporate, nonprofit, and government clients.

Colorado

MATTER – Denver, CO

Co-founded by Rick Griffith, MATTER is a design consultancy and print shop. The agency is known for its bold design work and commitment to social justice, offering services that blend graphic design with cultural activism.

ZoZo Group – Denver, CO

ZoZo Group is a boutique marketing and public relations agency based in Denver, Colorado. Founded in 2003 by LaSheita Sayer, the firm specializes in community engagement, public information management, and marketing services for publicly funded construction projects, particularly those involving the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Connecticut

628 Digital Design – Connecticut

628 Digital Design is a full-service marketing and consulting agency that offers a range of services, including digital marketing, branding, and strategic consulting. The agency is committed to empowering Black entrepreneurs and helping businesses enhance their market presence.

Delaware

Main Social Media – Wilmington, DE

Main Social Media is a Black-owned marketing agency specializing in SEO, web design, and digital branding. Their team combines technology and psychology to deliver impactful results for clients seeking to enhance their online presence.

Florida

Hip RockStar Advertising – Miami, FL

Founded by Jessica Garrett Modkins, Hip RockStar Advertising is a 360-degree advertising agency specializing in Black culture advertising and diversity-focused marketing. They offer innovative, culturally inclusive strategies designed to empower Black businesses and celebrate Black excellence.

LUMI – Miami, FL

LUMI is a Black-owned marketing agency focused on women and Black-owned brands, as well as regional and national nonprofits. They provide services in marketing strategy, branding, and digital content creation.

Georgia

Nimbus – Atlanta, GA, and Louisville, KY

Founded by Stacey and Dawn Wade, Nimbus is a marketing agency emphasizing diversity, equity, and inclusion as core business strengths. Known for high-profile campaigns, including work with KFC featuring Deion Sanders, Nimbus focuses on culturally resonant storytelling that celebrates the Black community.

Creative Juice – Atlanta, GA

Creative Juice is a Black, woman-owned digital marketing agency offering services in branding, web design, and multicultural influencer marketing. It is known for its zesty digital marketing strategies that help businesses grow.

EraBright – Atlanta, GA

EraBright is a Black-owned digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and web design. They focus on helping businesses increase their online visibility and drive growth.

Chroma Creators – Atlanta, GA

Chroma Creators is a Black woman-owned branding agency that helps purpose-driven brands launch, grow, and thrive through strategic design and marketing. They are Atlanta’s first AI-enabled multicultural marketing agency.

Illinois

Narratent Digital Marketing – Chicago, IL

Narratent is a Black-owned digital marketing agency built to disrupt the ordinary. It transforms digital storytelling into an art form and offers web design, SEO, and social media marketing services.

Zora Digital – Chicago, IL

Zora Digital is a Black-owned boutique marketing agency that services brands with a spirit of innovation. They specialize in social media content strategy, SEO/SEM, and retargeting tactics, and they are committed to awakening brands through data insights.

Louisiana

Purpose Media – Baton Rouge, LA

Purpose Media is a Black-owned, woman-led public relations and digital marketing agency. They specialize in delivering strategic communication services, including press release writing, social media management, and content creation.

Michelby & Co. – Louisiana

Michelby & Co. is a Black, woman-owned PR agency that helps entrepreneurs gain visibility. They offer services in brand messaging, media relations, and strategic communications to help businesses build their brand presence.

Maryland

Goldiata Creative – Baltimore, MD

Goldiata Creative is a Black-owned digital marketing agency dedicated to empowering nonprofits, advocacy groups, higher education institutions, and purpose-driven organizations. They invest time to deeply understand their clients’ communities, ensuring that their marketing strategies resonate effectively.

401 Digital – Columbia, MD

401 Digital is a Black-owned full-service digital marketing agency on a mission to simplify digital marketing for organizations. They offer a range of services tailored to help businesses navigate the digital landscape.

Michigan

98Forward – Detroit, MI

98Forward is Michigan’s largest Black-owned full-service public relations agency. With over 25 years of experience, they specialize in elevating voices, shaping narratives, and amplifying impact for their clients.

Boulevard (BLVD) – Detroit, MI

Boulevard is a Detroit-based, Black-owned advertising and design agency specializing in multicultural and hard-to-reach audiences. Through calculated disruption and cultural insights, it guides brands to better understand and connect with diverse communities.

MILO Agency – Detroit, MI

MILO is a Black-owned full-service marketing agency that combines a passion for driving results with an understanding of consumer attention. They offer services ranging from digital ads and SEO to social media management and strategic planning.

Mississippi

Fahrenheit Creative Group, LLC – Jackson, MS

Fahrenheit Creative Group is a Black-owned, full-service marketing agency focused on meeting the creative and marketing needs of nonprofits, government agencies, and foundations. They pride themselves on delivering creative solutions that work.

Nevada

Ads With Salic – Nevada

Ads With Salic is a leading Black-owned advertising agency pioneering diversity in advertising. They blend unique perspectives with cutting-edge web development and impactful brand strategies.

New Jersey

SGW Integrated Marketing Communications – Montville, NJ

SGW is a Black and woman-owned marketing agency committed to building valued marketing partnerships and improving diversity in the industry. Under the leadership of CEO Bev, they deliver exceptional client experiences.

First and Last PR – Jersey City, NJ

First and Last PR is a highly regarded, award-winning, independent beauty public relations and digital media marketing firm. They provide services to leading luxury and consumer product goods companies, mid-sized beauty firms, and innovative beauty and lifestyle brands.

New York

Blue Surge Marketing Agency – New York, NY

Blue Surge Marketing Agency is a top-rated Black-owned creative digital marketing and website design agency. It serves Black, minority-owned, and diverse small businesses and nonprofit organizations, offering services in digital marketing, web design, and branding.

Translation LLC – New York, NY

Founded by Steve Stoute, Translation LLC is a Black-owned creative agency that bridges the gap between brands and culture. With a focus on storytelling and cultural relevance, the agency has worked with major brands to create impactful campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences.

Black Girl Digital – New York, NY

Black Girl Digital is a Black woman-owned influencer marketing agency that focuses on closing the pay gap for Black and multicultural women influencers. They specialize in creating campaigns that authentically connect brands with diverse audiences through influencer partnerships.

North Carolina

Kompleks Creative – Durham, NC

Kompleks Creative is a Black-owned agency that offers branding, web design, and graphic design services. They focus on creating effective creative strategies for both new and existing brands, ensuring visual communication aligns with business objectives.

The LEPR Agency – Charlotte, NC

Founded by LaToya Evans, The LEPR Agency is a Black woman-owned public relations and marketing firm. They are dedicated to helping clients build meaningful connections with their audiences through strategic communication and media relations.

Pennsylvania

Creative Repute – Philadelphia, PA

Creative Repute is an award-winning graphic design and website development agency that delivers impactful design and marketing solutions. As a women-led, Black-owned, and queer-owned agency, they are committed to inclusivity and excellence in their work.

South Carolina

The Crawford Austin Agency – Columbia, SC

The Crawford Austin Agency is a full-service strategic communications firm that prioritizes inclusivity, diversity, and connectivity. As a minority-owned, all-female agency, they aim to help clients build authentic, impactful brands.

Arche Designs – Greenville, SC

Arche Designs is a Black-owned and operated digital agency specializing in creating user-friendly projects for churches and non-profits. They focus on amplifying messages and achieving objectives through creative design.

Tennessee

Trust Marketing & Communications Inc. – Memphis, TN

Trust is a marketing agency crafting bold creative and strategic messaging to help brands lead with clarity, impact, and confidence. They also operate Play Ode, a Black-owned radio-streaming platform that amplifies Black culture.

Michelby & Co. – Tennessee

Michelby & Co. is a Black-owned PR agency that helps entrepreneurs gain visibility. They offer services in brand messaging, media relations, and strategic communications to help businesses build their brand presence.