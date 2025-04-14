Chicago’s history is steeped in Black culture and excellence. There are few places this is more evident than in the number of successful Black-owned businesses in the area. Black business owners in Chicago have mastered the synergistic relationship with their communities, allowing both their businesses and communities to thrive. This is especially true of the many Black-owned bookstores in Chicago.

The owners of these businesses are deeply committed to enriching the lives of the people in their communities. In return, community members turn these bookstores into beloved spaces to gather and learn. Chicago’s Black-owned bookstores provide a literary lifeline to the stories that shape Black identity and resilience.

Here’s a list of exceptional Black-owned bookstores in the Windy City.

Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery

Location: 400 N. Michigan Ave. (Wrigley Building), Chicago, IL

Owner: Danielle Mullen

Semicolon Bookstore is Chicago’s only Black woman-owned bookstore and gallery. Founded in 2019 by Danielle Mullen, it quickly became a cultural landmark. The shop merges literature and visual art to uplift underrepresented voices and tackle literacy disparities. Semicolon also founded the #ClearTheShelves initiative, donating thousands of books to Chicago Public Schools students. With its sleek new home on the Magnificent Mile, Semicolon continues to blend artistic vision with literary impact.

Call & Response Books

Location: 1390 E. Hyde Park Blvd., Chicago, IL

Owner: Courtney Bledsoe

Launched in 2024, Call & Response Books is a cozy literary haven in Hyde Park. Owner Courtney Bledsoe envisioned the space as an inclusive bookstore highlighting Black authors and marginalized voices. Its name honors the oral tradition of the African diaspora. The carefully curated shelves reflect a commitment to equity, community healing, and storytelling. This Black-owned bookstore in the heart of Chicago hosts frequent community events, workshops, and reading circles that foster a collective exploration of Black literature and identity.

Da Book Joint

Location: 6900 S. Stony Island Ave., Chicago, IL

Owners: Courtney Woods and Verlean Singletary

Da Book Joint has been serving the South Side since 2007. Specializing in African American fiction and nonfiction, the store is beloved for its intimate, community-first atmosphere. Co-owned by Courtney Woods and Verlean Singletary, the bookstore also features local authors, hosts book signings, and offers titles often overlooked by mainstream sellers. Their mission centers around promoting Black authors and offering a welcoming space for all readers.

Underground Bookstore

Location: 1727 E. 87th St., Chicago, IL

Owner: Yussuf Ali El

This Black-owned bookstore is a historic fixture of Chicago’s South Side. Underground Bookstore is known for its deep catalog of African-centered literature and scholarly texts. Activist and educator Yussuf Ali El owns the shop, which emphasizes historical and cultural awareness. With nearly 30 years in business, it offers rare titles, hosts author talks, and serves as an educational resource for activists, students, and knowledge seekers.

Third Coast Comics

Location: 6443 N. Sheridan Rd., Chicago, IL

Owner: Terry Gant

Terry Gant owns Third Coast Comics, a comic book store in the Rogers Park neighborhood that champions diversity and inclusion in graphic storytelling. The store carries titles from independent Black creators alongside major publishers. Known for its community-centered ethos, Third Coast Comics hosts comic-making workshops and inclusive events for readers of all ages and backgrounds. Very few comic book stores in the U.S. are owned by Black people, making Third Coast Comics especially unique.

The Silver Room

Location: 1506 E. 53rd Street, Chicago, Illinois

Owner: Eric Williams

The Silver Room is a vibrant cultural hub in Chicago, seamlessly blending retail, art, and community engagement. Established in 1997 by Eric Williams, a University of Illinois at Chicago finance graduate, the store began as a small retail space in Wicker Park. Over time, it evolved into a dynamic venue that showcases local and international artists, hosts diverse events, and fosters community connections. The Silver Room is not primarily a bookstore, but it does sell a curated collection of books that fit with the overall vibe of the shop.

Burst Into Books

Location: 119 E. 107th Street, Chicago, Illinois

Owner: Jurema Gorham

Founded in 2018 by educator and community advocate Jurema Gorham, Burst Into Books is a Chicago-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that fosters a love for reading among children and families, particularly within underserved communities. Motivated by the lack of accessible literary programs in her neighborhood, Gorham founded the organization to provide culturally relevant enrichment opportunities and leverage Black people’s brilliance to cultivate published authors. Though not a traditional bookstore, Burst Into Books does have a curated selection of books for sale in its online bookstore.

Third World Press Foundation

Location: 7822 S. Dobson Ave., Chicago, IL

Founder: Haki R. Madhubuti

Established in 1967, Third World Press is one of the oldest independent Black-owned publishing houses in the United States. Founded by renowned poet and scholar Haki R. Madhubuti, the press has published major Black thinkers like Gwendolyn Brooks, Sonia Sanchez, and Amiri Baraka. The publishing world is notoriously white and exclusive, meaning that many exceptional Black authors struggle to get their work published. That’s why small presses like Third World Press are so crucial. While not a traditional bookstore, its headquarters in Chicago include a bookshop which sells works from its vast catalog.