Whether there’s a Black-owned bookstore right around the corner or you need to shop online, these incredible businesses offer something you won’t find at big box retailers: carefully curated collections that celebrate Black experiences, history, and creativity. From children’s books that help young readers see themselves as heroes to powerful works by emerging and established Black authors, these bookstores are cultural treasures waiting to be discovered.

Ready to transform your reading list while supporting Black entrepreneurship? Here are some amazing online Black-owned bookstores that deliver literary magic straight to your doorstep.

African American Literature Book Club (AALBC)

The OG of Black literature online since 1997.

African American Literature Book Club (AALBC) is your one-stop destination for discovering hidden gems, bestsellers, and everything in between from the African diaspora. With over 7,000 author profiles, book reviews, and a vast collection spanning every genre, AALBC has been the trusted source for readers seeking authentic Black voices for nearly three decades.

Whether you’re hunting for the latest bestseller or diving into classic works, this literary treasure trove connects you with stories that matter.

African Bookstore

Dive deep into African history and culture with books that educate, inspire, and connect you to the rich legacy of the continent and its diaspora.

The family-owned African Bookstore has been championing African literature since the 1990s, offering everything from historical texts to contemporary fiction. Their carefully selected collection spans biographies of African leaders, cultural studies, and powerful narratives that illuminate the African experience worldwide.

Afrostory

Books meet technology!

Afrostory is an innovative app that delivers curated Black and African literature straight to your phone—perfect for reading on the go or offline. With over 60,000 downloads and counting, Afrostory presents a unique collection of classics by literary giants such as W.E.B. Du Bois, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, and Albert Luthuli.

The app also works offline, featuring read-aloud capabilities, making African literature accessible to readers worldwide, even in areas with limited internet connectivity.

Akoma Books

Akoma Books is home to curated collections that put Black voices front and center, celebrating culture, history, and the power of storytelling.



This boutique bookstore focuses on uplifting narratives that showcase the diversity and richness of Black experiences across genres. From memoir to fiction, poetry to history, Akoma Books creates space for stories that inspire, educate, and empower readers of all backgrounds.

Asè Book Boutique

Asè Book Boutique is where spirituality meets literature.

Find books that center the African American experience while nourishing your soul and empowering your journey. This specialized boutique offers a unique blend of spiritual texts, self-help guides, and culturally affirming literature designed to support personal growth and cultural connection. Perfect for readers seeking books that feed both mind and spirit.

Ashay By The Bay

Ashay By The Bay is the #1 destination for Black children’s books, aiming to help readers see themselves as heroes while building cultural awareness and literacy.



Founded in 1997, this California-based bookstore boasts the largest independent online selection of African American and multicultural children’s literature. From board books for babies to young adult novels, they’re dedicated to ensuring every child can find books that reflect their experiences and celebrate their heritage.

Balanced Books

Balanced Books navigates the full spectrum of Black history with nuanced perspectives that go beyond the mainstream narrative.



This thoughtful bookstore curates titles that present comprehensive viewpoints on African American experiences, offering readers the opportunity to explore complex historical events, cultural movements, and contemporary issues through multiple lenses. Perfect for educators, students, and anyone seeking deeper understanding of the rich tapestry of Black life in America.

Black Bookstore

Black Bookstore is your gateway to the vast universe of Black literature and culture. This expansive online destination offers an impressive range spanning contemporary fiction, historical accounts, poetry, and cultural studies.



Whether you’re seeking powerful memoirs, groundbreaking academic works, or inspiring biographies, Black Bookstore serves as a comprehensive resource for readers wanting to immerse themselves in the depth and diversity of Black intellectual and creative expression.

Bookworm University

Bookworm University is where education meets passion for Black history and culture.



This unique platform combines the love of learning with carefully selected books that illuminate African American contributions to society. Designed for lifelong learners, educators, and curious minds, the book retailer also offers educational resources alongside literature that supports both formal and informal learning journeys, making complex historical and cultural concepts accessible to readers of all levels.

Brown Babies Books

Representation matters, and Brown Babies Books proves it every day.



Specializing in children’s literature featuring Black protagonists, Brown Babies Books ensures young readers can see themselves reflected in every story. From board books for toddlers to chapter books for tweens, their carefully curated collection promotes diversity and self-love while delivering engaging stories that celebrate Black childhood experiences. Founded by parents who understand the power of seeing yourself in literature.

Books and Brown Sugar Co.

Sweet stories for the heart and soul.



Books and Brown Sugar Co. is a specialized bookstore that focuses on romance novels and self-help books that center Black love, relationships, and personal empowerment. Whether you’re seeking steamy contemporary romance featuring Black characters or transformative self-help guides written by Black authors, this cozy corner of the literary world celebrates love in all its forms while supporting personal growth and emotional wellness.

Cindelle’s Bookstore

Empowerment through the written word.

This carefully curated bookstore specializes in transformative literature by Black authors who focus on spiritual growth, personal development, and self-empowerment. From meditation guides rooted in African traditions to motivational memoirs by successful entrepreneurs, Cindelle’s Bookstore creates a space where readers can find books that not only entertain but fundamentally inspire positive life changes.

Eclectuals

For readers who refuse to be put in a box.

Eclectuals offers a diverse mix of titles that explore various aspects of culture, history, and contemporary thought. With an emphasis on unique perspectives and unconventional narratives, Eclectuals caters to curious minds who appreciate variety in their reading diet and aren’t afraid to explore new ideas and challenging concepts from voices across the literary spectrum.

Essence Book Gallery

Essence Book Gallery is a celebration of Black literary excellence in all its forms.

This Black woman-owned bookstore showcases the very essence of African American culture through carefully selected titles spanning history, literature, art, and contemporary thought. From coffee table books featuring Black artists to powerful historical narratives, Essence Book Gallery creates an inspiring space where every book tells a story worth sharing and every author’s voice deserves to be heard.

Every Day is Juneteenth

Freedom is a daily celebration at this unique bookstore dedicated to Black liberation and joy.

Specializing in books and products that honor Black history while emphasizing themes of freedom, resilience, and triumph, this store reminds us that the spirit of Juneteenth—celebrating Black independence and achievement—should be honored throughout the year. Discover a wide range of books at Every Day is Juneteenth, from children’s titles featuring Black heroes to adult works that explore the ongoing journey toward equality.

I Like Being Me Books

Self-love starts early, and this children’s bookstore makes sure of it.

Dedicated to promoting confidence and positive self-image among Black children, I Like Being Me Books curates stories that celebrate being exactly who you are. Their collection features characters who resemble young Black readers and storylines that convey messages of self-worth, cultural pride, and unlimited potential. Every book is chosen to help children embrace their identity with joy and confidence.

Jupiter Society Books

Jupiter Society Books is where Black imagination reaches for the stars. This specialized bookstore focuses exclusively on science fiction and fantasy by Black authors, proving that the future is indeed diverse.

From Afrofuturistic novels to epic fantasy series featuring Black heroes, Jupiter Society Books celebrates the incredible creativity of Black speculative fiction writers while providing readers with thrilling escapes to worlds where representation is never an afterthought.

Keep the Light On Bookstore

Keep the Light On Bookstore is illuminating minds one book at a time.

The online bookstore curates literature designed to enlighten, educate, and uplift readers through the power of Black storytelling. With a focus on books that shine light on important social issues, celebrate Black achievements, and inspire positive change, Keep the Light On serves as a beacon for readers seeking literature that both entertains and transforms perspectives.

Kifani Press

Kifani Press is is more than just books.

This delightful store combines literature with carefully selected treats and gifts that celebrate Black culture in all its richness and diversity. Browse their book collection while discovering artisanal goods, cultural artifacts, and sweet treats that make perfect accompaniments to your reading journey.

It’s the ideal destination for book lovers who appreciate the full sensory experience of celebrating Black literature and culture.