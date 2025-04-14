When you’re facing a legal challenge, you want someone in your corner who truly understands where you’re coming from. That’s one of the many reasons Black-owned law firms exist. These firms do more than just offer top-tier legal services — they bring lived experience, community-centered values, and a fierce commitment to justice that can make all the difference.

Black-owned law firms are deeply rooted in the communities they serve, often tackling the kinds of systemic issues and inequalities that other firms may overlook or misunderstand. Choosing a Black-owned firm isn’t just about supporting Black entrepreneurship — it’s about aligning your legal needs with advocates who genuinely get it.

Here’s a list of the top Black-owned law firms around the country.

Alabama

Beach Law Practice – Huntsville, AL

Founded by attorney Raven Perry-Beach, Beach Law Practice is a boutique Black-owned law firm based in downtown Huntsville. The firm specializes in bankruptcy, probate and estate planning, personal injury, and veterans law. Committed to providing affordable, high-quality legal representation, Beach Law Practice serves individuals and families across Alabama and Tennessee.

EMW Law, LLC – Birmingham, AL

EMW Law, LLC is a full-service Black-owned law firm offering services in personal injury, estate planning and probate, real estate closings, and trademark registration. Ellise M. Washington, Esq. has been recognized by the National Black Lawyers Top 40 under 40 and selected as a Super Lawyers MidSouth Rising Star from 2021 to 2025.

Gray, Langford, Sapp, McGowan, Gray & Nathanson – Montgomery & Tuskegee, AL

Established in 1960 by civil rights attorney Fred D. Gray, this firm is one of the oldest and most respected Black-owned law firms in Alabama. With offices in Montgomery and Tuskegee, the firm specializes in civil litigation, government, education, corporate, probate, guardianships, and real estate legal services. The team brings over 200 years of combined legal experience to their clients.

Arkansas

Mays, Byrd & O’Guinn, PLLC – Little Rock, AR

Mays, Byrd & O’Guinn, PLLC is one of Arkansas’s largest Black-owned law firms. The firm offers a wide range of legal services, including personal injury, family law, criminal defense, and civil rights litigation. Known for their dedication to client service, the attorneys at MBO Law Group are committed to achieving favorable outcomes for their clients.

California

Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP – Riverside, CA

Founded by attorney Zulu Ali and joined by his daughter, attorney Whitney Ali, this firm is recognized as the largest Black-owned law firm in California’s Inland Empire. The firm specializes in criminal defense, immigration, civil, family, and international law. In 2021, it was named Best Law Firm by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.

Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs – Los Angeles & Oakland, CA

As the largest Black-owned law firm in California, IMWPD offers comprehensive legal services in civil litigation, real estate, labor and employment, and public entity defense. The firm’s commitment to diversity and excellence has made it a leader in the legal community.

Martin & Martin, LLP – Los Angeles, CA

Founded by Harvard Law School graduate Areva Martin, this Black female-owned law firm is renowned for its work in civil rights, employment, and disability law. Under Martin’s leadership, the firm has recovered millions for clients and is recognized as one of Los Angeles’ premier law firms.

Colorado

Dimock Matthews, LLC – Denver, CO

Co-founded by attorneys G. Matthews and Whiting, Dimock Matthews is a Black and woman-owned boutique law firm specializing in family law mediation, DUI defense, and employment discrimination cases. The firm is dedicated to providing elite and specialized representation to its clients.

CadeMarq Law – Denver, CO

CadeMarq Law is a Black-owned Colorado-based law firm offering legal services to individuals, artists, and businesses. The firm focuses on providing personalized legal solutions to meet the unique needs of its diverse clientele.

Connecticut

TKMH Law – Waterbury, CT

Founded by attorney Thomas Hoffler, TKMH Law is a Black-owned firm specializing in tax law. With over 20 years of experience handling complex tax cases, Hoffler is dedicated to helping clients navigate the intricacies of tax-related legal matters.

Crumbie Law Group – Hartford, CT

As the largest state-certified minority business enterprise law firm in the Northeast, Crumbie Law Group offers services in labor and employment law, corporate law, and litigation. The firm’s commitment to diversity and excellence has earned it a prominent reputation in the legal community.

Delaware

Cynthia Carrol Law Firm – Wilmington, DE

Attorney Cynthia L. Carroll has been providing personalized legal services since 1996. Her firm focuses on helping clients eliminate debt and stop creditor harassment by filing Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy. With a commitment to attentive service, the firm has built a reputation for effective legal representation in Delaware.

Samuel Pratcher, III – Pratcher Krayer, LLC – Wilmington, DE

Samuel Pratcher, III is a founding attorney at Pratcher Krayer, LLC, where he provides legal services in personal injury and workers’ compensation cases. His dedication to client advocacy has earned him recognition among the National Black Lawyers Top 100.

Florida

Law Office of Salesia Smith-Gordon – West Palm Beach, FL

Salesia Smith-Gordon leads this boutique personal injury law firm, specializing in civil litigation matters, including personal injury, wrongful death, and medication error actions. With offices in West Palm Beach and Belle Glade, the firm is dedicated to providing compassionate and effective legal representation.

Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP – Miami, FL

HM&B is a Certified Minority Business Enterprise consistently ranked among the Top Ten Most Diverse Law Firms in Florida. It offers a wide range of legal services, including defense litigation and corporate law, and is committed to diversity and excellence.

Osborne & Francis, PLLC – Orlando, FL

Osborne & Francis is a Black-owned law firm that represents injured Floridians in various personal injury cases. It has a national reputation in product liability and civil rights, including a $1.2 billion settlement on behalf of Black farmers. The firm combines boutique-style service with the resources of a large firm.

Georgia

Thomas Kennedy Sampson & Tompkins LLP – Atlanta, GA

Established in 1971, TKST is Georgia’s oldest Black-owned law firm. They have been serving the legal needs of individuals, corporations, and governmental entities for over 50 years, specializing in personal injury and civil litigation.

SR Law Group – Atlanta, GA

Olivia Smith and Nicola Robinson co-founded SR Law Group, a boutique firm focusing on estate planning, elder law, probate, guardianship, and Medicaid planning. The firm is dedicated to empowering families to safeguard their futures and legacies.

The Black Firm – Atlanta, GA

Founded by Ashley J. Black, The Black Firm offers legal solutions in business law, estate planning, personal injury, probate, and guardianship. Ashley Black’s mission is to provide reliable legal representation to families and individuals planning for their futures.

Illinois

CZL P.C. – Chicago, IL

CZL P.C. is a Black woman-owned law firm that provides corporate legal counseling and DEI consulting. As a registered Benefit Corporation, it offers affordable, high-quality legal services to individuals, communities, and organizations, focusing on sustainable growth and stakeholder relationships.

Knight, Morris & Reddick Law Group – Chicago, IL

This boutique law firm is run by three Black women with diverse backgrounds. Their practice areas include commercial and residential real estate transactions, corporate law, and entertainment law. The firm emphasizes strong client relationships and personalized service.

Power & Dixon, P.C. – Chicago, IL

One of Chicago’s oldest Black-owned law firms, Power & Dixon, has served the community for decades. Under the leadership of Sa’ad Alim Muhammad since 2002, the firm continues its legacy of providing focused, community-driven legal services.

Louisiana

Wright Gray Trial Lawyers – New Orleans, LA

Co-founded by Daryl A. Gray, Wright Gray Trial Lawyers is a Black-owned firm specializing in personal injury cases. Daryl Gray has been instrumental in transforming the firm into an influential legal practice with a strong commitment to community service.

Daniels & Washington – Baton Rouge, LA

Founded by Harry Daniels III and Christopher Washington, Daniels & Washington focuses on criminal justice and personal injury cases. They are dedicated to thoroughly examining each case to achieve the best possible outcomes for their clients.

Daniel | Williams & Associates, PLLC – New Orleans, LA

Daniel | Williams & Associates, PLLC is a Black-owned law firm specializing in personal injury, immigration, and employment law. With offices in Texas and Louisiana, it is committed to providing experienced legal representation to its clients.

New York

Law Offices of Frederick K. Brewington – Hempstead, NY

Established over 30 years ago, the Law Offices of Frederick K. Brewington is the largest Black-owned law firm on Long Island. The firm specializes in civil rights litigation, employment discrimination, and police misconduct cases. Frederick K. Brewington has built a reputation for advocating for marginalized communities and has been recognized by the New York Law Journal as one of the top minority-owned firms in the state.

Law Firm of Dayrel Sewell, PLLC – Brooklyn, NY

Founded by Dayrel Sewell, this firm offers comprehensive legal services in business law, litigation, and intellectual property. Sewell has been selected multiple times by New York Super Lawyers and recognized as a National Black Lawyer – Top 100. The firm is known for its client-centric approach and commitment to excellence.

The Robinson Law Firm – Rochester, NY

Founded in January 2020 by Safa Robinson, The Robinson Law Firm is among the first Black and Latinx woman-owned law firms in Rochester. The firm focuses on criminal defense and has achieved notable successes, including dismissals in serious felony cases. Robinson’s dedication to justice and community empowerment is central to the firm’s mission.

North Carolina

The Creator’s Law Firm – Charlotte, NC

Established by attorney Ticora Davis, The Creator’s Law Firm is a Black-owned, woman-led boutique specializing in intellectual property law and consulting services. Davis has worked with notable brands and is recognized for her commitment to protecting creative entrepreneurs.

Freedmen Law Group – Charlotte, NC

Borne out of the legacy of the Freedmen’s Bureau, Freedmen Law Group offers legal services in criminal law, personal injury, business law, and family law. The firm emphasizes community service, advocacy, and reconstruction, with partners bringing over 25 years of combined legal experience.

Power In Protection Law Firm – Raleigh, NC

Led by attorney Darlene Harris, this Black woman-owned firm focuses on civil rights, particularly cases involving police misconduct and brutality. Harris is dedicated to advocating for clients’ rights and pursuing justice against systemic injustices.

South Carolina

Jabber & Isaac, P.A. – Columbia, SC

Founded by Gail B. Jabber, this firm specializes in real estate, probate, and personal injury law. Jabber has over 28 years of legal experience and has served as a Municipal Court Judge for the City of Columbia since 2018. She is actively involved in various legal associations, including the South Carolina Black Lawyers Association.

The Chandler Law Firm, P.A. – Aiken, SC

Attorney Chandler leads this firm, focusing on criminal defense, personal injury, workers’ compensation, and wrongful death cases. He is also an adjunct professor at the University of South Carolina Aiken, teaching communication law and ethics. Chandler is committed to serving his community through both legal practice and education.

Davida Mathis, Attorney at Law LLC – Greenville, SC

With over 35 years of legal experience, Davida Mathis was the first African American female Assistant Solicitor in Greenville’s 13th Circuit. Since opening her practice in 1995, she has focused on criminal defense, domestic relations, personal injury, and civil rights, passionately advocating for her clients.

Tennessee

The Wharton Law Firm – Memphis, TN

Founded by A C Wharton, Jr. and Ruby R. Wharton, this is one of the oldest Black-owned law firms in Memphis and Tennessee. The firm emphasizes integrity and customer service, aiming to bridge the gap between clients’ problems and just outcomes.

Casey, Simmons & Bryant, PLLC – Jackson, TN

Co-founded by attorney Kortney D. Simmons, this firm specializes in family law and criminal defense. Simmons has received numerous accolades, including Top 10 Attorneys Under 40 by the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys and Top 40 Under 40 for Tennessee by the National Black Lawyers.

Virginia

The Griffin Firm, PLLC – Alexandria, VA

Founded by Aimee D. Griffin, Esq., LLM, The Griffin Firm focuses on estate planning and economic development. Griffin serves as General Counsel for the US Black Chambers, Inc., and the National African American Insurance Association, emphasizing her commitment to empowering communities through legal services.