Dr. Emmanuel Ayanjoke has become a beacon of light for his community as he is the creator and founder of the new pharmacy that will help aid residents with their healthcare needs, according to ABC 9. The company will also have a discount program that lowers the cost of prescriptions and other items at no cost to its customers.

“It’s all about our patients,” Ayanjoke said in an interview with ABC9. “It’s all about our dedication to their care.”