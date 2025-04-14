Black-owned staffing agencies in Chicago are confronting stark realities: 41% of Black workers report experiencing workplace discrimination, and Black job seekers are about half as likely to secure employment during a job search as white workers.

These agencies bridge critical gaps by connecting qualified candidates with employers who prioritize genuine inclusion and diversity. While 53% of Black workers say workplace diversity is extremely important to them, companies gain access to diverse talent pools that traditional recruiters frequently overlook.

Chicago ranks among the nation’s worst for racial employment disparities, making these Black-owned staffing agencies powerful agents of change. Here are the firms reshaping employment opportunities and transforming hiring practices across the Windy City.

AmorServ

Location: 2340 W Touhy Ave, Suite B, Chicago, IL 60645

AmorServ is a Black-owned IT consulting and staffing firm founded by Otse Amorighoye.

Established in 2016, the company specializes in connecting skilled IT professionals, including software developers, network engineers, cybersecurity experts, and system administrators—with organizations seeking technical talent.

Beyond staffing, AmorServ offers comprehensive IT solutions, including custom software development, cloud services, and infrastructure support, across various industries such as finance, healthcare, telecommunications, and education. The company champions diversity and inclusion in the technology workforce while actively supporting STEM education initiatives and career development programs for underrepresented professionals in the Chicago community.

Anchor Staffing

Location: 9901 S Western Ave #206, Chicago, IL 60643

Anchor Staffing Inc. is an MBE-certified staffing agency led by Joyce Johnson, who brings over 35 years of staffing and recruiting expertise to the Chicago market.

Founded in 1995, the company has established itself as a trusted workforce solutions provider, specializing in contingent-to-permanent, contingent, and direct-hire placements across multiple industries, including healthcare, administrative services, and general staffing.

Johnson’s extensive background includes serving as Chairperson of the Diversity Council for the Midwest Region at a global staffing organization, where she was responsible for vetting minority vendors and developing diversity awareness initiatives. Her commitment to empowering minority businesses extends beyond her own company—she currently serves as Chair of the Chicago MBEIC Committee for the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), actively working to create innovative practices and opportunities for minority business enterprises.

Illinois Equity Staffing

Location: 55 E Monroe, Suite 3800, Chicago, IL 60603

Illinois Equity Staffing is a Black-owned, woman-owned HR consulting and staffing firm co-founded by Shawnee Williams and Lynette Johnson in July 2019.

The agency specializes in supporting companies within the cannabis industry, helping them meet social equity requirements through diverse hiring practices, compliance training, and workforce development. IES provides comprehensive services including recruiting, payroll management, HR consulting, and training programs specifically tailored to highly regulated industries.

The firm is committed to economic empowerment for communities disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs, creating pathways to employment and leadership opportunities for justice-impacted individuals and underserved communities in emerging markets.

GCJ Hospitality Resources

Location: 355 N. Canal Street Suite C1, Chicago, IL 60606

GCJ Hospitality Resources is a hospitality and event staffing firm founded and led by CEO Jennifer Hunter Charles. With over a decade of experience in the industry, the company specializes in providing staffing solutions for trade shows, conventions, brand activations, and live events.

GCJ Hospitality offers comprehensive services including event staffing, customized staffing solutions, skills training and development, and consultation services. The company provides everything from hospitality staff, such as bartenders, chefs, and servers, to convention support services, including service desk management, registration professionals, and booth models.

Their talent pool reflects community diversity, enabling them to provide staff members who understand and embrace the diverse needs of their clientele.