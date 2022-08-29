In 2023, the New York City metro area remained home to the largest Black population in the U.S. with approximately 3.8 million Black residents. Other metro areas with substantial Black populations include Atlanta (2.3 million), Washington, D.C. (1.8 million) and Chicago (1.7 million).

Atlanta leads U.S. metro areas with at least 1 million Black residents, with nearly 37% of its population identifying as Black. Other cities with significant Black populations include Washington, D.C., where 28% of residents are Black and both Philadelphia and Detroit, each with 23%.