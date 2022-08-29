The Black population has increased astonishingly over the past two decades. According to NewsOne, a recent Pew Research report shows North America’s Black population has grown from 36.2 million in 2000 to 48.3 million in 2023. Those figures included Caribbean and African transplants, along with Afro-Latinos, whose numbers more than tripled. So, where is the Black population growing the fastest in the U.S.? Scroll down to find out.
Regions home to the biggest Black populations
The states with the largest Black communities recorded the most significant numerical growth. Texas topped the list, gaining 1.2 million Black residents, while Florida added 800,000 and Georgia saw an increase of 610,000. From 2010 to 2023, Dallas recorded the most significant percentage rise in its Black population, expanding by 47%.
The city with the fastest growth
Utah’s Black population has surged by 89% since 2010, the quickest increase among all states. A 2024 Lending Tree report reveals that many Black residents, particularly in Provo, are finding success. The area has one of the lowest unemployment rates for Black residents at 3.6% and ranks sixth nationally in education, with 34.1% holding a bachelor’s degree or higher. While the median household income for Black residents is $59,471, 27.7% of households earn over $100,000 a year.
Cities that had booming growth
Between 2010 and 2023, Arizona, Nevada and Minnesota each saw their Black populations increase by 60%, making them the next-fastest-growing states in this demographic after Utah. In terms of sheer numbers, Texas experienced the largest growth, adding 1.2 million Black residents, followed by Florida with an increase of 800,000 and Georgia with 610,000.
Metropolitan areas with the biggest Black populations
In 2023, the New York City metro area remained home to the largest Black population in the U.S. with approximately 3.8 million Black residents. Other metro areas with substantial Black populations include Atlanta (2.3 million), Washington, D.C. (1.8 million) and Chicago (1.7 million).
Atlanta leads U.S. metro areas with at least 1 million Black residents, with nearly 37% of its population identifying as Black. Other cities with significant Black populations include Washington, D.C., where 28% of residents are Black and both Philadelphia and Detroit, each with 23%.
The No. 1 city where Blacks are financially thriving
A 2024 LendingTree 2024 report highlights Washington as the top metro area where Black residents experience economic prosperity. The median household income for Black residents in D.C. is $82,045—nearly 19% higher than the national median of $69,021. Furthermore, 40.5% of Black households in the area earn six figures annually, while 37.2% of Black adults hold at least a bachelor’s degree. The city also ranks among the top 10 for Black homeownership, with 51.3% of residents owning their homes.