In 2023, comedy and gaming took the cake, while Latin music and trends such as Barbiecore soared in popularity. Black creators have been instrumental in shaping some of these trends and, in the broader sense, online culture. Although long-form content remained popular, new formats such as YouTube Shorts and livestreamed podcasts have helped creators widen their reach on the platform.

Jordan Howlett was the top food creator this year and found success through Shorts. His top-viewed videos have each racked up between 60 and 20 million views. Howlett initially found an audience on TikTok and started crossposting on YouTube.