Blavity Fest, a two-day event featuring programming designed to celebrate Black achievements across wealth, wellness, creativity, and music, is right around the corner.

The festival will include talks from industry leaders and experts while giving attendees the opportunity to uplift, engage, and connect with the community.

Ahead of this year’s event, here’s everything you need to know about Blavity Fest 2025.

When is Blavity Fest?

Blavity Fest 2025 will take place at Lee + White in Atlanta from May 31 to June 1.

Who is on this year’s lineup?

This year’s festival will feature performances by some of the biggest Black artists in the world. Rapper 2 Chainz will headline Saturday’s festivities, performing a selection of his most beloved hits. On Sunday, gospel music icon Kirk Franklin will take the stage.

The lineup also includes a series of engaging conversations on a range of topics. Lifestyle speaker Mattie James will deliver a keynote on thriving in every aspect of life, as part of the event’s Summit21 programming. Summit21 is designed specifically for Black women, providing them with tools and support to invest in themselves and elevate their vision.

Other Summit21 sessions to look out for include:

Psychologist Dr. Raquel Martin on managing mental health.

Ami Colé CEO and founder Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye on navigating entrepreneurship in the beauty industry as a person of color.

Finance enthusiasts should check out sessions from Trell Thomas and Teri Ijeoma, covering stocks, Black wealth, community empowerment and more. Meanwhile, those looking to leverage social media to build their brand won’t want to miss Karen Civil’s talk on the subject.

More information about speakers and sessions can be found on Blavity Fest’s website.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are available for purchase on Blavity Fest’s website.