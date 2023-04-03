Conceptually, Beyoncé presents Cowboy Carter as a radio broadcast delivered by a fictional station, KNTRY Radio Texas. Some of the radio’s hosts include country music legends Dolly Parton, Linda Martell and Willie Nelson.

Regarding features, Beyoncé uses her world-renowned platform to shine a light on the genre across the board. Some of the fellow acts on the record include Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Willie Jones, Tanner Adell, The-Dream, Jon Batiste, Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder, Sounwave, Tyler Johnson, Paul McCartney, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts and others.

Whether amplifying lesser-known artists or teaming up with fellow luminaries, Beyoncé uses her powers to uplift everyone.