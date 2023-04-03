Caleb Williams, the former quarterback for USC who the Chicago Bears recently drafted, went viral for wearing polish in 2022. The athlete drew criticism for writing messages targeting his opponents on his nails. The style wasn’t anything new for Williams, who started the gameday tradition during his high school senior year.

“I’ve been doing it before college, but it took everybody by surprise, just because you don’t always see male athletes who play football paint their nails,” Williams told People. “But I think it’s just another way of expression.”