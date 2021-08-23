BMF star and Howard University student Laila Pruitt is a proud Delta Sigma Theta Sorority member. On Monday, she appeared in a probate with her sisters after joining the sorority.

In 1913, the Howard University campus saw the founding of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. The 19-year-old insisted on going to an HBCU for college, even though she has been a successful actress for 14 years.

“It was always going to be an HBCU for me,” Pruitt told Upscale. “Coming from a family with deep roots in HBCU culture, shoutout to the Rattlers of FAMU, I understood the importance of immersing myself in an environment that celebrates and uplifts Black excellence. Howard University felt like home from the moment I stepped foot on campus. It’s a place where I not only learn about my craft but also about myself and the rich history of my culture and community.”

In December 2022 Pruitt revealed balancing college and her acting career wasn’t as challenging as she thought due to studio scheduling.

“It’s actually been really nice because my first semester just ended at Howard. It was awesome, but I didn’t really have to shoot that much,” Pruitt told FOX. “I mean, rolling into Christmas had just ended, and we weren’t shooting BMF at the time. So, I got to really focus on the craft and acting, which is my major. So I was really happy about it.”

Pruitt said working with film on campus has helped immensely with how she balances studying and tending to her craft.

“I’m going to continue at school, obviously perfecting the craft,” she continued. “I was recently invited to be a part of a competition at school where I get to direct and produce my own short film. I was the only freshman chosen, so that was pretty cool. I get to do that and hopefully more things behind the camera as well.”

In addition to starring on BMF as Nicole Flenory, Pruitt has worked with some of the industry’s biggest stars. Flight was a critically acclaimed movie in which Pruitt worked with Owen Wilson and Denzel Washington.

“Observing the dedication and passion of actors like Denzel has been immensely inspiring,” she said. “It’s not just about the glitz and glamour; it’s about the relentless pursuit of excellence in one’s craft. Seeing that, at that moment, I knew this [is] what I wanted to do.”