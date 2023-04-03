How many Boeing workers are strking?

According to Reuters, approximately 30,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, who produce Boeing’s bestselling 737 MAX and other jets in the Seattle and Portland areas, voted on their first full contract in 16 years. In a two-part ballot after the proposal was presented to the union on Sunday, 94.6% rejected it and 96% voted to strike.

The company has faced various mounting crises, with the latest impacting Boeing’s financial performance and leadership. Shares fell 2.1% in early morning trading, per Reuters. So far this year, the stock has lost nearly 38%, translating to a $58 billion decline in market value.