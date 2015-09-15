Brazilian artist and Global drag icon Pablo Vittar got in her creativity bag recently with Pride coming up. Vittar conceived a new Pride Collection with adidas.

“Pride is very important to me, so I am deeply honoured to create a collection with adidas to celebrate our community,” Vittar said in a statement received by Blavity. “My aim for the collection was to expand the lens we’re seen through – a colour palette that embodies and celebrates the wide spectrum of identities across our community and the culture it influences.”

Vittar is featured in the campaign alongside Tom Daley, Layshia Clarendon, Stonewall FC London player Jo Kokkinopliti and Athlete Ally founder, aiming to “inspire body confidence and greater proactive allyship with the LGBTQIA+ community under the rallying cry, ‘Love Unites.'”

The campaign, fronted by these sports figures, comes at a time when 43 percent of of the LGBTQIA+ folks don’t participate in sport regularly and nearly 50% would like to participate more, per adidas.

Taylor added, “Since beginning our partnership in 2020, together with adidas we have made great strides to drive greater allyship and more equitable practises in sport. This summer, we continue our work together with the third Athlete Activism Summit where we hope to further break down barriers by providing the relevant education and tools to create greater athlete-to-athlete advocacy.”

The collection is now available in stories and online.



