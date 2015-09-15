Here’s us….gaggin!

To coincide with RuPaul’s Drag Con UK, the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus the World Season 2 has been unveiled. RuPaul’s Drag Race international spinoff RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is once again back with queens across the entire RuPaul’s Drag Race global franchise. Queens from across the world will compete alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars for the title of Queen of the Mothertucking World. Also, for the first time in Drag Race UK herstory, the winning Queen will also receive a cash prize.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus the World’ Season 2 cast



Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha – Drag Race España Season 1

Choriza May – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3

Gothy Kendoll – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 1

Hannah Conda – RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 (runner-up)

Jonbers Blonde – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4

Keta Minaj – Drag Race Holland Season 1

La Grande Dame – Drag Race France Season 1 (runner-up)

Marina Summers – Drag Race Phillippines Season 1 (runner-up)

Mayhem Miller – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5

Scarlet Envy – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6

Tia Kofi – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2

RuPaul is joined by resident judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr. Guest judges will be revealed at later date.

The season will premiere Feb. 9 on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and select territories worldwide, coinciding with its day and date UK airing on BB Three.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World is a World of Wonder production for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer and is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller (Youth Audience(BBC iPlayer and BBC Three) and Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. The Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy and Johnni Javier and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.