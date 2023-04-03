James missed eight games since the season started. He went into cardiac arrest during practice in July. He was diagnosed with having a congenital heart defect, yet doctors had expressed confidence in his recovery and his return to basketball.

“I just want to say I’m thankful for everything. Mayo Clinic, everything they helped me with. My parents, siblings for supporting me through this hard time of my life,” James said during the post game conference, also thanking his coaches and teammates. “I just want to give appreciation to everyone that’s helped me through this.”