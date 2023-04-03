Bronny James made his long-awaited debut on Sunday night at the University of Southern California court. The 19-year-old joined the Trojans as they played against the Long Beach State. USC lost 79 to 84.
James missed eight games since the season started. He went into cardiac arrest during practice in July. He was diagnosed with having a congenital heart defect, yet doctors had expressed confidence in his recovery and his return to basketball.
“I just want to say I’m thankful for everything. Mayo Clinic, everything they helped me with. My parents, siblings for supporting me through this hard time of my life,” James said during the post game conference, also thanking his coaches and teammates. “I just want to give appreciation to everyone that’s helped me through this.”
LeBron James was in attendance for his son’s debut. He expressed his support on social media and shared highlights of the game on Instagram.
“Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I’m literally drained, and all I can say is Bronny, you’re simply INCREDIBLE!!” he captioned a post. “Damn the wins and loses that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship, and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you, kid, and today, you’ve given me more life! Thank you, and I love you.”
Bronny’s recovery was much anticipated by fans and sponsors alike. Nike released his official Trojans jersey in November as the 19-year-old had yet to step on the court for USC. He is the college athlete with the highest NIL valuation in the country, estimated at nearly $6 million.