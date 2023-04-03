Bronny has until May 29 to decide whether to remain in the draft or return to college. If he opts for another year of college basketball, he plans to look into the transfer portal for potential opportunities.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium was on The Pat McAfee Show, confirming new details about upcoming workouts for Bronny during the pre-combine scrimmages.

“At least two or three teams outside of just the [Los Angeles] Lakers that want to schedule workouts and have meetings with Bronny James,” he said in the video.