NAACP President Derrick Johnson has invited Cardi B to sit down with him for a conversation on politics. Johnson’s invitation comes after Cardi faced backlash this week after saying she doesn’t plan to vote in the 2024 Presidential Election. In her cover story for Rolling Stone, the Grammy-winning artist said Donald Trump is a “dire threat” to the U.S. and President Joe Biden has caused her “layers and layers of disappointment.”
Johnson offered his invitation via Twitter, expressing his interest in engaging in a fruitful political discussion with Cardi.
“@iamcardib, let’s talk about it. Your voice matters, and our communities have to look beyond the presidential race,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “I invite you to speak with the @NAACP on how we can all use our collective power this November to elect everything from mayors to school board members.”
— Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) May 16, 2024
In an Instagram Live video in 2023, Cardi said she will no longer endorse presidents.
“Joe Biden is talking about ‘Like, yeah, we can fund two wars, we can fund two wars.’ Motherf**ker’s talking about, ‘We don’t got it,’ but we got it and we the greatest nation.’ No the f**k we’re not. We’re going through some s**t right now,” the rapper said. “We really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really are f**ked right now.”
Speaking to Rolling Stone, Cardi said people feel betrayed by Biden.
“It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it,” she said. “There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f**king thing.”
Cardi added that Black artists are getting “blackballed” for speaking out against the ongoing situation in Gaza.
“[America] don’t pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through s**t for a very long time,” she said. “There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help. I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.”