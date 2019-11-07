Back in 2022, Cardi B won a $4 million defamation judgment against YouTuber Tasha K. Now, the content creator has been ordered to pay up.

According to Complex, Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, must pay the “Up” rapper close to $1.2 million over the next five years. The money will be paid in monthly installments via a Chapter 11 reorganization plan approved by a judge, Rolling Stone reported.

In the first year, Kebe will pay a total of $176,532. By the fifth year, that amount will increase to $318,653, paid over a 12-month period. Though it’s less than what Cardi originally sought, the judgment allows Cardi to pursue the remaining millions after the five-year period.

Kebe also agreed to stop making “derogatory, disparaging, or defamatory” comments about Cardi or her family on any public platform, including podcasts and social media accounts. However, Cardi is not barred from making statements about Kebe.

“Today marks the end of a multi-year-long chapter of lies, deception, and fraudulent conveyance on the part of Tasha K, her husband, and their entities,” Lisa Moore, the rapper’s attorney, said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

She added, “We are thrilled to put in place such an incredibly unprecedented and protective plan for Cardi. I assume you will see the debtor and her legal team presenting this as a win. Trust me, for all of the reasons in the plan we insisted on to protect our client, that is not the case. We don’t believe the false tears, and we protect against them.”

Cardi filed a libel and defamation lawsuit against Kebe in 2019 after the blogger claimed the rapper had herpes, used cocaine, and worked as a prostitute. Cardi testified in 2022 that Kebe’s claims made her feel “extremely suicidal.” She also said the rumors affected her sex life with her husband, Offset, and made her feel like she didn’t deserve her daughter, Kulture. According to Complex, Cardi also stated that she sought therapy because of Kebe’s claims, which were made on her Unwine With Tasha K YouTube channel.

The rapper’s legal team pursued Kebe for allegedly trying to hide her assets during bankruptcy proceedings in 2023, Complex reported. At the time, the blogger claimed her biggest asset was a 2021 Chevy Silverado worth less than $59,000.

The agreed-upon repayment plan considers Kebe’s future earnings and income from her husband, Cheick Kebe’s company, Yelen Entertainment.

Kebe’s lawyer, Chad Van Horn, called the plan a “milestone” agreement.

“By reaching this agreement, all parties can avoid prolonged litigation—fulfilling bankruptcy’s essential purpose. This resolution also enables Ms. Kebe to focus on her work while repaying creditors in an organized manner. I hope this provides a helpful overview,” he said in an email to Rolling Stone. “Working with Ms. Kebe and her team has been a pleasure, and I wish her the best in the future.”