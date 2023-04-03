A 2002 NBA draft pick, Carlos Boozer had an impressive professional career after playing at Duke University from 1999-2002.
Carlos Boozer’s sons may be following in their father’s footsteps. The basketball player retired in 2017 after being a two-time NBA All-Star, mainly playing for the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls. Boozer was drafted into the NBA in 2002 after playing for Duke University.
Fans hope Cameron and Cayden, his twin sons, will take a similar route. They may very well be. According to USA Today, they are both making their debut in this week’s Les Schwab Invite, an annual holiday tournament held at Liberty High School outside of Portland.
The Boozer brothers are juniors at Miami’s Christopher Columbus High School and are expected to graduate in 2025. They are currently considered to be some of the top prospects of the 2026 NBA draft class. The twins are considering a collegiate career at universities such as Duke, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky and Miami, according to 247Sports.com.
Fans believe Cameron will be a No. 1 overall draft pick, while Cayden has clarified his collegiate career ambitions.
“I’m a versatile point guard who likes to attack,” he described himself in an interview with On3.